Barbara Jane Smith Barbara Jane Smith - Born in Grand Rapids Michigan, Barb passed away on November 20, 2019 in San Luis Obispo California at age 83. After a happy childhood on the family farm in Michigan, Barb's adolescence was spent in Pampa Texas where she worked in her parents' restaurant as a popular "soda jerk". Barb attended McPherson College, in Kansas, where she earned a BS in liberal studies with honors in drama & music and excelled in opera, often playing lead roles, including the title character in "Martha". After college she taught elementary school briefly and married Earl E. Smith with whom she had two sons. In 1970 the family moved to Pasadena California. In the mid 80's Barb served as a live-in caretaker for McGroarty Cultural Art Center in Los Angeles. She also ran her own successful window art business for a time before returning to teaching for several years in the LA area and San Luis Obispo where she relocated in 1997. Not one to slow down in retirement, she stayed active as the "Queen Bee" in several community gardens where she helped implement a UC Berkeley native bee study and was credited in a book on the subject. She was also very active in her church where she loved to sing and put her talent for gardening to good use as a volunteer serving the underprivileged through the church's charitable organic farm. Barb had a very loving heart and was a good listener, becoming a second mother/grandmother to many. She is survived by sons David & Doug, and siblings Richard, Bill, & Jerry. A happy celebration of life will be held at Grace Church (1350 Osos St., San Luis Obispo, CA.) on January 18th at 11:00 AM. Send questions and/or condolences to Doug at

