Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Lewin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara Lewin Barbara Lewin, beloved mother, grandmother and friend of many, died June 17, 2019 due to complications from Valley Fever. She was surrounded in life and at the time of her death by her loving family. Barbara's life was one full of community and local roots. Her great grandparents settled in the Estrella area in the 1880's and was followed by four generations born in the north county. In 1929 she was born to Roy and Edith Bethel at the Atascadero Hospital. Barbara attended the Templeton schools. Nearby Resthaven Park was a favorite for young locals. It was there that she met Bob Lewin, who made sure everyone knew he rescued Barbara off the corner in Templeton and brought her to the big city; Paso Robles. They were married in 1950 and enjoyed 61 years together. Both loved to dance and were seen swing dancing around the county throughout their marriage. Barbara's community roots included being named Pioneer Day Queen in 2011 and lifelong memberships in Beta Sigma Phi and Clipper Club. Relocating for a time, they raised their daughters in San Jose. In 1972, they bought the Paso Robles Fosters' Freeze. Barbara traded in her high heels for "waffle stompers" to stomp garbage while Bob remained up north to sell the business. Barbara was always thorough, quick and efficient and easily took the helm. Yearning for the fashion world, she opened The Blenders in 1974, operated by her daughter Lori today, and worked there until her passing. They added three laundromats, a second Blenders in San Luis Obispo and a dress shop, Tudor's Down, to their busy lives. Barbara and Bob loved to travel the world. A lover of fine crystal, she once had the pleasure of being "murdered" in the Waterford factory in Ireland during a travel group Murder Mystery game. She continued to travel with friends and the travel group including a trip to Yosemite last month. Summertime entertainment around the pool involved family games, dancing and bridge parties. Apple pie making was mandatory with all joining in to make dozens of pies to be enjoyed throughout the year. The family pie crust was deemed to be Best of Show in a contest won by her mother. Just last year Barbara gave hands-on instruction to her grandchildren in the fine art of the crust. For over 60 years the family looked forward to the annual Cayucos vacation. Barbara was a serious beach walker, seeker of sea glass and family fun. Her girls looked forward to August when Barbara would spread out the beach blankets and present them with the fall editions of Seventeen and Vogue magazines for hours of planning and dreaming. Barbara always looked beautiful, had a flair for clothing combinations and enjoyed the hunt for the perfect pair of shoes. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband Bob in 2011. She is survived by her children Christie (Todd) Youngdale and Lori (Steve) Alpert of Templeton as well as grandchildren Tim (Katie) Youngdale, Sam Youngdale and Dana Alpert. She is also survived by Janice and Ed Moresco, Penny Bethel, and nieces and nephews. She cherished her family and they loved her - she will be deeply missed. A private service will be held with scattering of ashes at sea. Friends are invited to join the family for a Celebration of Barbara on August 12, at The Blenders, Paso Robles, 4:00- 6:00 PM. Memorial donations in her name may be made to her favorite non-profit, Studios on the Park.

Barbara Lewin Barbara Lewin, beloved mother, grandmother and friend of many, died June 17, 2019 due to complications from Valley Fever. She was surrounded in life and at the time of her death by her loving family. Barbara's life was one full of community and local roots. Her great grandparents settled in the Estrella area in the 1880's and was followed by four generations born in the north county. In 1929 she was born to Roy and Edith Bethel at the Atascadero Hospital. Barbara attended the Templeton schools. Nearby Resthaven Park was a favorite for young locals. It was there that she met Bob Lewin, who made sure everyone knew he rescued Barbara off the corner in Templeton and brought her to the big city; Paso Robles. They were married in 1950 and enjoyed 61 years together. Both loved to dance and were seen swing dancing around the county throughout their marriage. Barbara's community roots included being named Pioneer Day Queen in 2011 and lifelong memberships in Beta Sigma Phi and Clipper Club. Relocating for a time, they raised their daughters in San Jose. In 1972, they bought the Paso Robles Fosters' Freeze. Barbara traded in her high heels for "waffle stompers" to stomp garbage while Bob remained up north to sell the business. Barbara was always thorough, quick and efficient and easily took the helm. Yearning for the fashion world, she opened The Blenders in 1974, operated by her daughter Lori today, and worked there until her passing. They added three laundromats, a second Blenders in San Luis Obispo and a dress shop, Tudor's Down, to their busy lives. Barbara and Bob loved to travel the world. A lover of fine crystal, she once had the pleasure of being "murdered" in the Waterford factory in Ireland during a travel group Murder Mystery game. She continued to travel with friends and the travel group including a trip to Yosemite last month. Summertime entertainment around the pool involved family games, dancing and bridge parties. Apple pie making was mandatory with all joining in to make dozens of pies to be enjoyed throughout the year. The family pie crust was deemed to be Best of Show in a contest won by her mother. Just last year Barbara gave hands-on instruction to her grandchildren in the fine art of the crust. For over 60 years the family looked forward to the annual Cayucos vacation. Barbara was a serious beach walker, seeker of sea glass and family fun. Her girls looked forward to August when Barbara would spread out the beach blankets and present them with the fall editions of Seventeen and Vogue magazines for hours of planning and dreaming. Barbara always looked beautiful, had a flair for clothing combinations and enjoyed the hunt for the perfect pair of shoes. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband Bob in 2011. She is survived by her children Christie (Todd) Youngdale and Lori (Steve) Alpert of Templeton as well as grandchildren Tim (Katie) Youngdale, Sam Youngdale and Dana Alpert. She is also survived by Janice and Ed Moresco, Penny Bethel, and nieces and nephews. She cherished her family and they loved her - she will be deeply missed. A private service will be held with scattering of ashes at sea. Friends are invited to join the family for a Celebration of Barbara on August 12, at The Blenders, Paso Robles, 4:00- 6:00 PM. Memorial donations in her name may be made to her favorite non-profit, Studios on the Park. Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on June 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for San Luis Obispo County Tribune Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close