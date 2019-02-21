Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Marie Sanders Engel. View Sign

Barbara Marie (Sanders) Engel Barbara Marie Engel passed away unexpectedly on Monday, February 11th in San Luis Obispo, California. Her husband Steven Engel and three stepsons, their wives and four grandchildren survive her. She is also survived by her sister Nancy Oliver, and brother-in-law John Oliver, four nephews, many loving extended family members, and by her "Special Daughter" Heather Fisher. She was preceded in death by her parents, Orville and Ilah Reed, brother Bruce Reed and husband Ben Sanders. Barbara was born in 1946 in Rockford, Illinois. Her family moved to Scottsdale, Arizona where she was raised and graduated from Scottsdale High School in 1964. She was a "bright star" and followed her dreams. In 1966 she moved to Los Angeles, California and worked for the Teamsters Union where she managed the Retirement Division for several years. Soon after she relocated to Rosario Beach, Baja, Mexico and built a beautiful home and eventually moved again to Morro Bay, California. Barbara was very successful in real estate and owned Gold Coast Realty for many years. She served on the Morro Bay City Council and also served as President of the California Central Coast Board of Realtors. In 1999, she and her husband Steven planned, developed and began construction on a resort in Bigfork, Montana on Flathead Lake. They were extremely pleased and proud of their one of a kind resort and named it "Many Springs". Barbara was the kindest and most charitable individual you could ever meet. She truly exemplified the spirit of the "Golden Rule". She'll be missed and remembered in our hearts forever. There will be a Celebration of Life gathering for Barbara's friends and family held on Sunday, February 24th, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at "The Inn at Morro Bay" in Morro Bay, California. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Barbara's name at one of the following women's shelters. The Abbie Shelter at P.O. Box 1401, Kalispell, Montana, 59903-1401 (

