Barbara MillenWolcott Barbara Wolcott passed away on December 2, 2019 at the age of 87 after a long life well-lived. One of seven children of John and Pauline Millen, her early years on a farm in Ohio set the stage for a varied and rich life that included marriage to husband John for over 60 years, raising a family together, working for Crocker Bank, Community Action Council, and International Rescue Committee, receiving her BA in journalism at age 53, volunteering in a leadership role with Toys for Tots, and authoring many books and articles. She didn't go to boot camp, but she had the heart of a Marine and loved the Corps even after Dad became a civilian. Never to shy from an opportunity to learn a new concept, meet a new friend, or create a garden space, she embraced each day as a new challenge and opportunity. Barbara was gifted at teaching everyone around her the important lessons that we all need to become complete human beings. Her true gift was an ability to relate to anyone, find common interests, and tap into and reward their strengths. She was a gifted and passionate writer, baker of cookies and sourdough bread, gardener, and knitter. All were welcomed at her table, including strangers she found at the beach without a place to go for Thanksgiving. Her curiosity and creativity were boundless, and only overshadowed by her loving devotion to her husband and family. She leaves a family that is deeply rooted and compassionate, with iron wills. She is deeply missed. Barbara was born in Cleveland, Ohio and passed away in San Luis Obispo, California. She was preceded in death by her husband John and daughter Diane Hubbard. She is survived by her children Peggie Harris, Michael Wolcott (Lynne), Jeff Wolcott (Cindy), Christy Wolcott, Marti Kessler (Fred), Jerry Wolcott (Lori), as well as 16 grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren. A happy celebration of life will be held at the Los Osos Valley Memorial Park on Saturday, December 14 at 1 PM.

