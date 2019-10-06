Barbara Root Barnard Barbara Root Barnard, 92, passed away September 26, 2019. Barbara lived in Atascadero for over 40 years with her husband of 72 years, John F. Barnard. She moved to San Antonio, TX to be with her daughter and son-in-law after her husband's death. Barbara is survived by her three sons, two daughters, two daughters-in-law, and six grandchildren. She will be missed by her family, friends and those who knew her fiery, strong spirit and personality. The family thanks the Atascadero Christian Home in Atascadero, the Esplanade Gardens, The Army Residence Community and Kindred Hospice in San Antonio, TX for their care of Barbara.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Oct. 6, 2019