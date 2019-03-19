Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Stauch. View Sign

Barbara Stauch Barbara Stauch passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family, on March 16, 2019, at the age of 87. She was born in Santa Barbara, July 14, 1931 to John and Charlotte Seymour. She met her husband, Joseph Stauch in Santa Barbara. They moved to San Luis Obispo in 1956, where she worked side by side with her husband in his Painting business and then with her son, Richard. She remained active in her children's lives until the end of her life. Barbara was an avid Golfer and loved bowling and volunteering at Meals on Wheels. She was a voracious reader and enjoyed working crossword puzzles. She cherished her time and friendships as an unofficial "member" of the Caballeros de San Luis Obispo. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph, and her beloved sisters Virginia Dover and Cecelia Beraldo. She is survived by her daughters Sandra Stauch, and Pamela Stauch and her two grandchildren Jessica Harper (Trey), great grandsons Brecken and Boden Harper and Paige Carter and her son Richard Stauch, his wife Nancy and their daughter Samantha. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and cousins from a large extended family. Her passing has left a huge void in our family, she opened her heart and her home to many and she will be truly missed. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a . A celebration of life will be held at a later date

Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Mar. 19, 2019

