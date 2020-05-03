Barbara Van Deventer
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Van Deventer Barbara Van Deventer left us on Earth Day, April 22, 2020. She earned a Masters Degree in Library Science at the University of Washington and a Masters Degree in Political Science at Stanford University. Barbara had a distinguished career at Stanford and at the University of Chicago. In 1999 Barb retired to Cayucos, CA where she enjoyed involvement with the Greyhound Adoption Center making a difference for the fate of racing dogs. Her Boulton siblings, Doug, Phil, and Karen miss her. Barbara wished for no service, but asked for donations to made to the Rozkuszka Political Science Book Fund she founded. Donations are payable to the University of Chicago with Barbara's name on the memo line. Mail to: Alumni Relations and Development Library-Barbara Van Deventer 5235 S. Harper Court Chicago IL 60615.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved