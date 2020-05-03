Barbara Van Deventer Barbara Van Deventer left us on Earth Day, April 22, 2020. She earned a Masters Degree in Library Science at the University of Washington and a Masters Degree in Political Science at Stanford University. Barbara had a distinguished career at Stanford and at the University of Chicago. In 1999 Barb retired to Cayucos, CA where she enjoyed involvement with the Greyhound Adoption Center making a difference for the fate of racing dogs. Her Boulton siblings, Doug, Phil, and Karen miss her. Barbara wished for no service, but asked for donations to made to the Rozkuszka Political Science Book Fund she founded. Donations are payable to the University of Chicago with Barbara's name on the memo line. Mail to: Alumni Relations and Development Library-Barbara Van Deventer 5235 S. Harper Court Chicago IL 60615.



