Barbara W. Keir "Dennybabs" It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Barbara W. Keir "Dennybabs" on February 10, 2020 from complications due to the flu virus. She was born in San Antonio, TX and moved to Hollywood, CA at the age of 15.It was there that she met her husband of 70 years, at Hollywood High school. They were high school sweethearts and dancing partners thru life! She was a wonderful, caring, intelligent women.A loving wife,mother and grandma.We all remember her loading up the car with our 4 kids, then adding the neighborhood kids for a day on the beach.She cared deeply for animals.Loving every stray that crossed her path. She was involved in her communities as president of the PTA, volunteer at Hearst Castle and the Cambria Chamber of Commerce. An active member of the Cambria Neighborhood Club, welcoming newcomers to Cambria. She so enjoyed visiting with friends, sharing conversation and a glass of wine. She was a member and organizer of the Cambria Dance Club at the Joslyn Center. She's preceded in death by her Father and Mother Lt. Col. Melvin Williamson and Parilie Thompson and grandson Shane Minyard. She leaves behind her Husband David M. Keir, her Brother Dr. Carleton Thompson and Sister in law's Judy Thompson and Joan Keir Milbrath.Her Daughters and spouses, Laura Keir(Brian), Katie Keir, Liz Brown(Steve) and her Son David W. Keir(Susie). Grandchildren Justin(Meridith) Soderberg, Amanda Soderberg, Trevor Brown, Kira Dounias. Great-grandchildren Cadence, Evan, Thomas, Kayla and Hayley. Niece Suzanne Devore, Nephews Rusty and Tres Thompson and Chris(CJ) Milbrath. In her memory; donations to HART(Homeless Animal Rescue Team) in Cambria would be a fitting tribute.

