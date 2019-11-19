Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Barford "Bill" Badland Barford "Bill" Badland of Morro Bay, California, passed away November 10 th , 2019 at the home of his family in Tallahassee, Florida. He was five weeks shy of turning 97. Bill, a thirty-four-year resident of Morro Bay, was a regular at the Art in the Park events and weekly Farmers Market where he loved to display and sell his beautiful turned-wood products. Even at 96 Bill could be seen daily in his open garage crafting beautiful wood bowls and pepper mills on the lathe. With the help of dear friends and neighbors, Bill set up his table of wares on Main Street every Saturday afternoon where he enjoyed the interaction with customers and fellow vendors as much as he enjoyed selling a hand-turned coffee grinder. Bill was born in 1922 in what is now Rosemead, CA; eight miles east of downtown Los Angeles. After serving in the Navy stationed in Guam during WWII , he moved to Catalina Island where he met the love of his life, Jan. Bill spent the next few years commuting from Catalina Island to Tempe, Arizona to receive his Bachelor's degree in Industrial Arts from ASU. Jan and Bill moved to the Mojave Desert sixty miles north of Los Angeles where they both taught for the Lancaster School District for the next thirty-four years. In his over three decades of teaching woodshop at Antelope Valley High School, "Mr. Badland" earned the respect and admiration of the faculty and students. During his time in Lancaster, Bill became a prolific ceramicist; building a gas kiln in his backyard and selling his wheel-thrown pottery at art shows all over the state. Quick to smile and a lover of telling stories, Bill will be greatly missed by friends and family. Bill is survived by his son Charles, daughter-in-law Patricia, and grandson Beckett. Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Nov. 19, 2019

