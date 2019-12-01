Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barlow "Pat" Patricia. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia (Pat) Barlow Her Life Patricia R. Barlow was born November 10, 1928, in the family home on Market Street in Morro Bay, California, and died October 19, 2019, in Los Osos, California. The county of San Luis Obispo has lost a dear friend and lifelong advocate for education, social justice, and the wonderful beauty of this county. Patricia, known to her childhood friends as "Patsy", but "Pat" in her adult years, was the only child of Irene and Ralph Creath, of Morro Bay. She grew up during the depression, and moved from school to school in the county, eventually living in Rodeo, near Vallejo, California, where she graduated from the John Swett Union High School in Crockett, California. It was in Vallejo where she met the man who became the love of her life, James Robert (Bob) Barlow, where he was stationed with the US Navy. They married when Pat was only 18 years old. Pat worked to put Bob through college at UC Davis, and then Cal Poly. He became an educator in the county, and ultimately assistant superintendent of SLO County Office of Education. Pat was a full time homemaker, active in local politics, an advocate for the League of Women Voters, and enjoyed working hard for her community, state, and country. She was always there for her husband, Bob, including his years in the Navy. They later traveled to Africa together with their two young children as part of a humanitarian project, where they lived for almost two years, before returning to San Luis Obispo. Pat loved America for both its principles, and for its natural beauty. She was very proud to have visited almost every state via travel trailer, and almost every national park, never ceasing to be amazed by the diversity and interesting sites. And with all of these travels she was quick to say that San Luis Obispo and its surrounds was the most beautiful place on earth. She was able to live her "Golden Years" in the town of SLO on Princeton Place, then in Arroyo Grande, then back to SLO to reside at the Villages, then to Morro Bay, for assisted living care, and ultimately living in a private residential care home in Los Osos. She always loved outings to see the wildflowers, ocean and drives up Highway 1, the Seven Sisters' mountains, and vistas. She loved camping, and when that was no longer an option, drives and walks in nature. As the wife of a veteran and a Mason who served for over 50 years, she lived understanding and providing service to others. She often reminded us that it was due to her husband's advocacy that the Cuesta Regional Park is now a stand-alone preserved park. She leaves this county a better place for all to enjoy in her shadow. She will be missed. Pat is predeceased by her husband Bob and by their two adult children, Lynn Barlow and Lars Barlow. She is survived by 5 grandchildren, and first cousins, Jim and Lloyd Pierce, and Barbara Burchfield. She also leaves behind dear friends and neighbors, including Gwen Edwards with whom she has shared the last 55 of her almost 91 years, Dianna Votaw, a senior concierge, and the loving caregivers at the Los Osos Residential Care facility. Further information is available by contacting Jim Pierce at [email protected] or Gwen Edwards at [email protected] Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Dec. 1, 2019

