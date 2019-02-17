Barron Thorne Smith Barron Thorne Smith, 63, of Nipomo passed away unexpectedly at French Hospital in San Luis Obispo, CA on December 16, 2018 with his wife Kyle and close friend Robin by his side. Barry or Bear as he was affectionately called by his family was born in Fort Worth, Texas to Leonard Roy Smith Jr. and Florence Patricia Searle (Smith). He spent most of his growing up years in the Orcutt, CA area, graduating from Righetti High School in 1973. He went on to Hancock Junior College, then into the Army National Guard of California and United States Army Reserve for 6 years. In the 1980's he worked for the City of Santa Barbara andin 1986 he went to work for the County of San Luis Obispo, Public Works Department where he truly enjoyed working for 30years. Barron retired in December of 2017. His interests are too numerous to list, but at the top the list was his devotion to heritage preservation through the work of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, being a former state division commander. His other interests were anything to do with trains, genealogy and history. Barron was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Pat, in May of 2018. He is survived by his wife of almost 23 years, Kyle Smith, Father, Leonard Smith, Sister, Misty Smith, many cousins, aunts, uncles, friends and his favorite little furry companion, Bobbie, the kitty. A Celebration of Life will be held at the South County Historical Society's Heritage House Gardens at 128 South Mason Street, Arroyo Grande, CA on March 23, at 2pm.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Feb. 17, 2019