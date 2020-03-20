Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barton M. Dennen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Barton M. Dennen 1941-2020 Barton Miles Dennen passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home Wednesday, March 11. Barton grew up in Coalinga, California, the son of Roger & Kathleen (DeArmond) Dennen, and made his home in Pismo Beach, California after completing his education at Cal Poly SLO. Barton worked for the Lucia Mar School District for over 35 years. Generations of students knew him as 'Mr. Dennen', their 7th grade math teacher at Paulding Middle School. Barton was also a commercial fisherman, a father, and a lighthouse keeper. After his daughter, Julia, was born, Barton sold his commercial fishing boat, the C. Marie, but continued to fish on the weekends and maintained his relationship with the Port San Luis Harbor. After retiring from teaching, he remained engaged in activities throughout San Luis Obispo County. Barton was a founding member of OSHER Lifelong Learning Institute at Cal Poly and also participated on the Grand Jury of San Luis Obispo. For over twenty years, Barton led hikes and volunteered at the San Luis Obispo Lighthouse, becoming a board member and faithful Tuesday work crew member until his passing. In 2011, Barton met the love of his life, Kathryn. At the age of 72, Barton obtained his first passport so that he could travel the world with Kathryn. They loved unconditionally and their partnership was one of mutual adoration. Barton will be remembered for his wit, his loyalty towards his friends and family, and his dedication to conservation projects throughout his beloved Central Coast. Barton is survived by his loving daughter, Julia Dennen Erat, her husband Stephan Erat, his brother Brian Dennen, Brian's wife, Tana, and their children Jessica, Brett and Nathan Dennen. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Point San Luis Lighthouse Keepers, Barton Dennen Memorial, PO Box 308, Avila Beach, CA 93424.

