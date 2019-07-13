Beatrice Hulda Hetrick Beatrice Hulda Hetrick, passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, July 6, 2019 in Nipomo, CA. Bea or Beats, as she was known to most, was a beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and aunt. She is preceded in death by her husband, William (Bill) Hetrick. She is survived by her 4 sons, Larry of Oceano, CA; Randy and his wife Debra of Chino Valley, AZ; William and his wife Noeleen of Redding, CA; and Terry and his wife Venee of Arroyo Grande, CA; her sister, Allene Horack of North Tonawanda, NY; 10 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and 8 great-great-grandchildren; and many, many nephews, nieces and cousins. Visitation and graveside Service will be Monday, July 15, 2019 in Atascadero, CA. Visitation will be held from 9-11am at Chapel of the Roses and a graveside service will be held at Pine Mountain Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local Hospice.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on July 13, 2019