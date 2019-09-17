Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Benedict Edmund "Ben" Bellefeuille. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Benedict "Ben" Edmund Bellefeuille Benedict "Ben" Edmund Bellefeuille 93 passed away Monday, September 9, 2019 at a local hospital surrounded by family. Ben was born in Visalia, California on November 1925 to Euclid and Genevieve Bellefeuille. At the age of seventeen Ben enlisted in the United States Marines Corps where he served from 1943-1946. After bootcamp he was sent to the battle of Iwo Jima where he participated in operations against enemy forces as a rifle marksman and was awarded two purple hearts. After his service in the Marine Corps Ben enrolled at Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo where he studied Dairy Manufacturing. He married the love of his life, Rose Silveira, at Old Mission Church in San Luis Obispo in March of 1951. After the wedding they moved to Fresno where they welcomed a son, Ronald, in November of 1952. A month later they returned to San Luis Obispo where Ben started working at Foremost Creamery. They welcomed a daughter, Karen, in December of 1954. Ben later became a correctional officer at the California Men's Colony where he retired in 1987. Ben enjoyed bowling, golfing, fishing, hunting, dancing and was an avid and skilled gardener. After Rose's passing in 1999, he joined the Honor Guard and reconnected with the Marines. He attended many Marine balls, luncheons and Iwo survivor reunions. He traveled bi-annually with his fellow survivors including a trip back to Iwo Jima 50 years after the infamous battle. He was a devout member of the Catholic church and never missed a Saturday mass. Ben was very social and started every day at one of his favorite local restaurants where he made new friends and stole the hearts of some special waitresses. Ben is survived by his son Ronald (Dixie) Bellefeuille, his daughter Karen (Russell) Scamara, his sister Phyllis (Sister Julie) Bellefeuille and four grandchildren; Cory Scamara, Kira (Ryan) Armstrong, Casey (Casey) Nance and Jeff Bellefeuille. Six great grandchildren; Drake, Ava and Rafe Armstrong, Charlie Bellefeuille, Rose and Price Nance. Ben was preceded in death by his wife Rose, his parents, siblings; Claude, Frances, Basil, Bernard, Charles, Joan, Veronica and John. Rosary to be held Thursday, September 19th at 6:00pm at the Reis Family Mortuary. Funeral Services will be Friday, September 20th at 10:00am at Old Mission Church.

