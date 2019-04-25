Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernice Christine Krege. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bernice Christine Krege 1917-2019 Bernice Krege, age 102, passed away on March 25, 2019. She was born in Michigan City, Indiana on January 14, 1917 to her parents, Arthur and Amanda Oldson. She graduated from Elston High School in 1935. Her work endeavors ranged from Sunday School Teacher, assembling bicycles at the Excelsior Bicycle Company to Book Keeper. On May 3, 1941 she married Emil Krege, also of Michigan City. They were together until Emils passing in 2000. Bernice arrived in San Luis Obispo in 1943. She enjoyed being a P.T.A. room mother at Freemont Grammer School. She was an original member of the San Luis Obispo Firemens Ladies Auxillary. Bernice is survived by her 3 sons and their respective families. Also surviving is her special Australian Shepherd friend, Cousin Joey. At her request no services were held.

