Bernice "Bee" Ellen Frantz Bernice "Bee" Ellen Frantz (Spencer), 92, former 53-year resident of Arroyo Grande, died on February 25, 2019 in a San Diego Hospital. Bee was born in Oakdale, CA, in 1926, the youngest of 7 children. She was raised on her parents' dairy farm in Oakdale. She met her husband, Robert Paul Frantz in 1941 in nearby Empire, where they were married in 1945. After Bob was discharged from the Army Air Corps at the end of WWII, Bee and Bob lived in Weiser, ID, then Lincoln and Ceres, CA. before moving to Arroyo Grande in 1960. Bee worked in sales for the local newspaper, and then as a secretary at Arroyo Grande High School before joining Bob in his real estate business. Bee was actively involved with the Arroyo Grande Methodist church, the Kiwanis Club, the San Luis Obispo Country Club, and the local food bank. Bee moved to San Diego in 2013 to be closer to her daughter, Rocki. She lived at the Wesley Palms retirement community until her death. Bee was preceded in death by husband, Bob, in 1998. Bee is survived by her three children Randy, Rob, and Rocki and their spouses, seven grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. Plans for a service are pending.

