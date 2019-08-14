Bertha Roundtree Bertha Roundtree Age 90. Born in Youngstown, Ohio Passed away August 5, 2019 in San Luis Obispo. She was a faithful member of the Jehovah's Witnesses. She loved spreading god's word and singing his praises. She loved her family. She is survived by her two children, seven grandchildren and three great-grand children. She is also survived by her sister Connie. A memorial service will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses on August 25, 2019 at 4:00 pm. 890 West Foothill Blvd. San Luis Obispo, CA 93405.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Aug. 14, 2019