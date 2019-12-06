Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beth Darlene Faerigan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Beth Darlene Faerigan Mrs. Beth Darlene Faerigan, age 89, died peacefully on November 9, 2019 in San Luis Obispo. She was born in Temple City, CA to George and Esther (Lyall) Wilson. They were Seventh Day Adventist Church members. Beth attended Pasadena City College. She did accounting and secretarial work including classified work for Aeronutronic Ford Motor Co and Cal-Tech Jet Prop. Lab. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jay. Jay and Beth were happily married for 54 years. The Faerigans were avid sailors. They sailed along the California and Baja coast. Beth loved dogs and she enjoyed feeding the wildlife in her backyard. She had a wonderful sense of humor, and visits were filled with laughter. We'll miss her. Beth is survived by the Wilson family. Beth will follow her husband in a Burial at Sea by the USCG, in Morro Bay, CA.

