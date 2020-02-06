Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beth Marie Lackore. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Beth Marie Lackore Beth Marie Lackore, 79 passed away peacefully at home Jan 20, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Beth was born in Goodell, IA to Harvey and Edith Boller and was the youngest of 9 children. She spent much of her childhood in Goodell before moving to Charles City, IA. There she met future husband Dale Lackore. Both of their families moved to San Luis Obispo, California where Beth graduated from San Luis Obispo High School. Shortly after Beth and Dale were married. True to her loving, generous, and energetic nature she became a devoted mother to two children. Michael Dale and Kimberly Kay. She spent her life touching and improving the lives of all she met. Her sense of humor invited anyone who met her to become a friend. She welcomed you and made you feel like family. She was unaware of the definition "stranger" and after meeting her you left smiling. She was blessed with two grand children, Melissa and Cole of Nevada and was fortunate to share much of their younger years with them on Mike and Lisa's ranch in Nevada. Spending months at a time was a source of much joy! There wasn't anything Beth couldn't accomplish, ranging from homemaker, business manager for the family owned Dutch Maid Dairy Home delivery service, and cub scout den mother. She mastered bowling, golfing, woodworking, knitting, crocheting, sewing, and even the lost art of tatting. She taught her son how to hit a baseball and spent endless hours practicing free throws and jump shots with her daughter. She was quite the fan of all the youth sports and an avid NBA fan. Beth loved her family, immediate and extended, and cherished every moment spent together. Beth was preceded in death by her husband of 61years, Dale, son Michael, brothers Howard Boller, Darwin Boller, Larry Boller, Jerry Boller and sisters Helen Latch, Cleola Lackore, and Eulalia Christie. Beth is survived by her daughter Kimberly (Debbie) of Atascadero, grandchildren Melissa and Cole, daughter in law Lisa, sister Harriet Boller Rust of Apache Junction, AZ/ Mason City, IA, sisters in law Toni Boller and Thelma Boller of San Luis Obispo, and numerous nieces and nephews across the country. There will be a Celebration of Life from 11:00 AM- 2:00 PM at Beth and Dale's home. Donations may be made to Michael J. Fox Foundation or

