Bette J. Smee Drain Bette J. Smee Drain, 93, of San Luis Obispo passed from this earthly life into her "forever" home in heaven on May 28, 2019. She was born in Moscow, Idaho on December 3, 1925 the 2 nd of two daughters to the Rev. Frank Arthur Anderson and his wife Helen. Bette lived in California for most of her childhood and moved to San Luis Obispo following her marriage to H. Eugene (Gene) Smee on April 15, 1944 during WW II. Gene & Bette were married 60 years until Gene passed on to his great reward. Bette was blessed with another wonderful husband, Norman Drain for 9 years until he also passed on to glory! Bette dedicated her life to her family and church. The inspiration of music was one the wonderful ways Bette communicated with and blessed others. She often played the piano and organ during congregational worship. Singing was her most favorite part of musical expression as she sang in choirs, trios and other ensembles to the praise of her Lord Jesus. Bette is survived by her two children, Helen Reed (Jim) and Gary Smee (Teri); 4 grandchildren, Darren Reed (Julie), Bradley Reed (Bethany), Garrett Smee (Randi) and Mitchell Smee (Heidi); and 15 great grandchildren, Jordan (Emma), Kyla, Carson, Bryson, Keira, Kiana, Jackson, Macy, Adalyn, Lillian, Ellie, Carter, Braden, Emma and Colton. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, June 29 th at 1:00 pm in the SLONAZ church sanctuary, 3396 Johnson Ave., San Luis Obispo, CA.

