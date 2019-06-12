Betty Anne DePaul Betty Anne DePaul. age 91, of Mount Vernon, WA, formerly of Arroyo Grande, CA, passed away on MAY 25,2019. Betty was born to Catherine and Lawrence Ruffing on Feb. 26,1928. She moved to Southern CA with her husband Richard DePaul where she graduated from UCLA in Computer Science. She taught Computer Science at Cerritos College and Cuesta College following a move to Arroyo Grande. Betty is survived by her sons, Lawrence DePaul, Richard DePaul, Grandchildren Mike DePaul, Jared DePaul, Danielle Sweet, Lauren DePaul, Gina DePaul, Jeremy Stewart, Robin Stewart, Shannon Guerero, Cary Durgin, and Christopher Durgin, as well as numerous extended family members. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her daughters, Kathy and Jeanne DePaul. Betty spent many years at St. Patricks Church. Services will be held in Mt. Vernon, WA on June 11,2019.

