Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Chiyoko Himoto. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Betty Chiyoko Himoto Betty Chiyoko Himoto passed away at Arroyo Grande Community Hospital after a short illness on January 22 at the age of 95. Betty was born in Burbank, California on July 4, 1924 and grew up on a farm next to Warner Bros Studio. The family later moved to Ryde, California. During her senior year at Courtland Union High School the family was interned Tule Lake Relocation Camp where they remained until after the end of World War II. In 1950 Betty married Roy Hisao Himoto and moved to Isleton, California and they had 4 children, Lester, Raymond, Nancy, and Robert. In 1996 Betty moved to San Luis Obispo, California to be with her son Robert and to enjoy the great Central Coast where she could garden all year around. She made many friends and enjoyed great neighbors. Betty was active in the senior center, eventually running the exercise class. In 2006 she joined her sons Robert and Raymond with the purchase of the Santa Maria Valley Railroad. Betty became a Director of the Santa Maria Valley Railroad and worked until last year contributing any way she could to the railroad. Betty is survived by her four children, Lester, Raymond, Nancy, and Robert along with her sisters-in-law Sue Hori and Kikue Hori, and many nieces and nephews. Betty is preceded in death by her parents, Kameto and Tsuchiyo Hori, husband Roy Himoto, brothers and sisters Donald Hori, Mitsuko Nakatsuka, Dorothy Toy, Jack Hori, and Teruo Hori. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday Feb 16 at the Madonna Inn at 12:00 pm.

Betty Chiyoko Himoto Betty Chiyoko Himoto passed away at Arroyo Grande Community Hospital after a short illness on January 22 at the age of 95. Betty was born in Burbank, California on July 4, 1924 and grew up on a farm next to Warner Bros Studio. The family later moved to Ryde, California. During her senior year at Courtland Union High School the family was interned Tule Lake Relocation Camp where they remained until after the end of World War II. In 1950 Betty married Roy Hisao Himoto and moved to Isleton, California and they had 4 children, Lester, Raymond, Nancy, and Robert. In 1996 Betty moved to San Luis Obispo, California to be with her son Robert and to enjoy the great Central Coast where she could garden all year around. She made many friends and enjoyed great neighbors. Betty was active in the senior center, eventually running the exercise class. In 2006 she joined her sons Robert and Raymond with the purchase of the Santa Maria Valley Railroad. Betty became a Director of the Santa Maria Valley Railroad and worked until last year contributing any way she could to the railroad. Betty is survived by her four children, Lester, Raymond, Nancy, and Robert along with her sisters-in-law Sue Hori and Kikue Hori, and many nieces and nephews. Betty is preceded in death by her parents, Kameto and Tsuchiyo Hori, husband Roy Himoto, brothers and sisters Donald Hori, Mitsuko Nakatsuka, Dorothy Toy, Jack Hori, and Teruo Hori. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday Feb 16 at the Madonna Inn at 12:00 pm. Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Feb. 14, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for San Luis Obispo County Tribune Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close