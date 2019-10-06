Betty Griffin March 30, 1925 - Sept. 16, 2019 My mother, Betty Griffin, 94, died on 9/16. She lived in SLO since 1972, working for many years in the attendance office of Laguna Middle School. Active in the movement locally to deal with the feral cat problem in SLO. A lover of animals and defender of animal rights. She was very active in various clubs, exercise classes, and having fun with friends. She is greatly missed. Survived by myself, Jim Griffin, her grand daughter Jeri, and her grandson Griffin. She would love it if people would contribute to animal rights organizations.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Oct. 6, 2019