Betty J. (Fredholm) Strampe Betty J. (Fredholm) Strampe passed on Nov. 13th, 2019 at age 92. She was born in Paullina, IA. She married Palmer "Pinky" Strampe in 1945. The family moved to San Luis Obispo, CA in 1962, where she worked for 25 years as an Executive Secretary at CalTrans. She could have given today's "Texters" a run for their money typing at 125 wpm. Betty enjoyed team bowling and playing cards. She was passionate about collecting RS Prussia china and other antiques that caught her eye. She was preceded in death by her husband, Palmer, of 71 years, their daughter Delores "Dee" Spragg; and survived by two sons, James and Greg Strampe, 4 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life may be held at a later date.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Dec. 8, 2019