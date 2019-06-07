Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty L. Foott. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Betty L. Foott Betty Foott from San Luis Obispo, CA, passed away peacefully on April 15, 2019 with her immediate family and cherished friend at her side. A celebration of life dinner among family and friends was held shortly after. Betty was born in Tacoma, Washington in January of 1928 to Frances and Andrew Flett. After graduation from High School, she worked for the Navy in Tacoma and then transferred to Treasure Island - San Francisco. Betty married John H. ("Jack") Foott in 1950. The couple started in Sacramento and moved later to Visalia where Betty worked for the Internal Revenue Service until her first child Cary was born. The couple completed their family with the addition of son Scott. In 1966, Betty and her family made their permanent home in San Luis Obispo, where they continued raising their family and enjoying central coast life. After several work sabbaticals in the Okanagan region during the 1960s, Betty and Jack spent many summers traveling to and vacationing at Okanagan Lake in British Columbia, Canada. Betty was an ardent collector of antique English china and furniture, as well as being an avid gardener. She seemed to have a special touch with all things green and flowery. Her yard would always be full of various plants and flowers, oranges and grapefruit. Birds of all kinds knew they had a home in her yard, and would visit throughout the day, much to her delight. Betty was also an ardent baker, always having a selection of various pies, cookies, and cakes for family and sharing with neighbors. Her focus was on family, neighbors, and friends. Betty is survived by her two children, Cary and Scott; four grandchildren, Heather, Stephanie, Kyle and Alex; and four great grandchildren.

