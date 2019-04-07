Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Mae "Elizabeth" Thomas. View Sign

Betty Mae "Elizabeth" Thomas Betty Mae (aka Elizabeth) Thomas was born November 30th, 1928 at Cedars Lebanon Hospital in Santa Monica, California to Jessica Mary Purcell Jamison and the Reverend Milo Fisher Jamison. She grew up in west Los Angeles with her two siblings. She attended George Pepperdine College in Malibu, California, and Hardin Simmons University in Abilene, Texas (where she was thrilled to ride one of the official mascot horses at football games). Betty moved to San Luis Obispo County in 1967, and began pursuing her education as an artist. She was very gifted, and for 50 years, she painted numerous portraits (primarily of children). She had an inherent ability to capture the unique emotion and interaction between her subjects. Her meticulous awareness of color and structure resulted in the creation of many stunning oil paintings. Betty's paintings were featured in exhibitions in San Luis Obispo, California, Chicago, and New York, and she was the recipient of the Leila Garden Sawyer Award at the Catherine Lorrilard Wolf Art Club in New York, New York at the 96th Annual Exhibit. Her commissioned paintings hang in private collections in California, Minnesota, Virginia, Nevada, Alaska,Washington, D.C., and several other locations. Betty loved her children and grandson dearly, and she prayed for them earnestly. Betty had a very high appreciation for the aesthetics of the moment. She wanted everything to be perfect in the moment: that which was seen or heard, the ambiance - were to be as meticulous as they possibly could be under the circumstances. She didn't expect them to be perfect as absolutes, but as perfect as they could be. She didn't suffer ugliness of her surroundings, and resisted it. Above all, Betty loved her Lord. She loved to study her Bible, both on her own and with dear friends. She shared her faith with others, and was surrounded by friends who shared her desire to seek His will in their lives. She went home to be with Him on February 8th, 2019 in Lompoc, California. Betty was preceded in death by her brother, Milo (Jamie) Jamison, Jr., her niece, Anne Woodson, and her nephew, Mark Jamison. She is survived by her children, Gregory Hugh Thomas and Leslie Ann Sears, her grandson Travis Thomas, sister Dorothy Jean Woodson, and three nephews: David Woodson, Paul Jamison, and John Jamison. Donations may be made in Betty's name to the Animal Rescue Team, 875 Carriage Drive, Solvang, California 93463 or World Vision, Post Office Box 9716, Federal Way, Washington 98063. Services will be held at a later date in Ely, Nevada. Contact Leslie if you wish to attend at 775.296.1550.

