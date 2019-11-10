Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Marguerite Nowak. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Betty Marguerite Nowak La Quinta, CA - Betty [Neal] Nowak died suddenly on Wednesday October 16th, 2019 from a heart condition. She was born January 9, 1941 in Portsmouth, England to William and Rose [Parris] Neal. She was the beloved wife of Richard [Dick] Nowak who survives. They married March 29, 1980 and would have celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary next year. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Patrick, and a sister Sheila McCullagh. Her sister Joyce Bull of Portsmouth survives, along with sisters-in-law Lona Patzke, Judith Moore, and Susan Jump of Illinois and Mary Jane Nowak of Arizona, brother-in-law Ralph Nowak of Indiana and several nieces and nephews. Betty and her life-long friend Mary [Thurston] Zweemer ventured from England April 8, 1965 to spend one year living and working in Pasadena, CA. Both decided to continue the adventure and stay on to build their lives here. Betty met Dick in Long Beach, CA and after their marriage worked closely with him on their various business ventures, but she always found time to assist with various community projects. She spent 14 years and countless hours as a volunteer at Twin-Cities Hospital near their Paso Robles, CA home, and after moving to La Quinta, CA was very active in organizing the women's tennis program at their HOA, and working toward the betterment of their community. She gave much of herself and touched many lives during her 78 years, Betty requested there be no formal services. Her ashes will be scattered at Cave Rock Park overlooking Lake Tahoe, NV, the place where she and Dick were married. Memorial donations in her memory are suggested to Guide Dogs for the Blind, P.O. Box 3950, San Rafael, CA 94912-3950 or to the Salvation Army, her favorite charities.

Betty Marguerite Nowak La Quinta, CA - Betty [Neal] Nowak died suddenly on Wednesday October 16th, 2019 from a heart condition. She was born January 9, 1941 in Portsmouth, England to William and Rose [Parris] Neal. She was the beloved wife of Richard [Dick] Nowak who survives. They married March 29, 1980 and would have celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary next year. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Patrick, and a sister Sheila McCullagh. Her sister Joyce Bull of Portsmouth survives, along with sisters-in-law Lona Patzke, Judith Moore, and Susan Jump of Illinois and Mary Jane Nowak of Arizona, brother-in-law Ralph Nowak of Indiana and several nieces and nephews. Betty and her life-long friend Mary [Thurston] Zweemer ventured from England April 8, 1965 to spend one year living and working in Pasadena, CA. Both decided to continue the adventure and stay on to build their lives here. Betty met Dick in Long Beach, CA and after their marriage worked closely with him on their various business ventures, but she always found time to assist with various community projects. She spent 14 years and countless hours as a volunteer at Twin-Cities Hospital near their Paso Robles, CA home, and after moving to La Quinta, CA was very active in organizing the women's tennis program at their HOA, and working toward the betterment of their community. She gave much of herself and touched many lives during her 78 years, Betty requested there be no formal services. Her ashes will be scattered at Cave Rock Park overlooking Lake Tahoe, NV, the place where she and Dick were married. Memorial donations in her memory are suggested to Guide Dogs for the Blind, P.O. Box 3950, San Rafael, CA 94912-3950 or to the Salvation Army, her favorite charities. Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Nov. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for San Luis Obispo County Tribune Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close