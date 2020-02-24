Betty Viola Gates Betty Viola Gates, 94 of Arroyo Grande entered into rest January 5, 2020 at Wyndham Residence where she was a resident since January 2016. Betty was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was born in San Diego, California and grew up in El Monte, California. She is preceded in death by her husband Floyd F Gates. Betty is survived by her 2 sons, Butch (Carol) Lake Havasu City, Arizona and Roger (Kathy) Arroyo Grande, California, her 3 granddaughters, Mandy, Chelsey and Haley and 3 great-grandchildren. Graveside services will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:00 am at Arroyo Grande Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to a .
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Feb. 24, 2020