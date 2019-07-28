Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverly Jane Barrios. View Sign Service Information Reis Family Mortuary and Crematory 991 Nipomo Street San Luis Obispo , CA 93401 (805)-544-7400 Send Flowers Obituary

Beverly Jane Barrios Beverly Jane Barrios, a native of San Luis Obispo, passed away peacefully on Sun, Jul 21, at home, surrounded by family. She was born Sept 14, 1937, to John and Evelyn Budar. She married her sweetheart, Robert (Pappy) Barrios, on Dec 4, 1970, and blended their family of 9 children, Debbie Hernandez; Robert Barrios; Carolyn (Susie) Wood; Dee Barrios; Daniel Barrios (Debbie); Donald Barrios Jr.; David Barrios; Lita Moore (Mike); Jess Barrios (Lynn). Beverly worked as a waitress at Sister's Inn, Mama Jo & Papa T's and Lela's Hamburgers, then as a food packer at Brendlin-Rice Company before the company moved. In 1970, she became a certified nurse's aide and began caring for the elderly. She also volunteered as a nurse at San Luis Junior High in 1976-77. When the kids were younger, she and Pappy would often take them on road trips in the motorhome or bus, and later on, it was the grandkids too. In her spare time, she loved to sew and play bingo. She would hit the Chumash Casino with family and friends when she could, often times catching the "bingo bus!" She was a past member and president of the Native Daughters of the Golden West. Her family roots run deep in SLO and her great-grandfather, Frank Herrera, once owned the Pozo Saloon. Her family also owned land around the Mission. Bev was feisty but always full of love and would do anything for anyone. She was preceded in death by her beloved grandsons, Stevie Magnia; Reggie Magnia; Anthony Barrios; son Henry Wood; daughter Kristie Barrios; sisters Laverne (Polly) Jones; Ellene (Chickie) Williams; brothers Louis Budar; Marion Budar. She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, 9 children, 41 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandson, sisters Dorothy Withers; Eleanor (Peggy) Nogales; brothers Larry Budar (Linda); John Budar; and many, many nieces, nephews and those who became her "children." Pappy loved his "sweet thing" and took the most amazing care of her until her last day. A memorial service will be held on Sat, Aug 3, at 10am, at Reis Family Chapel, 991 Nipomo St, San Luis Obispo. Internment will immediately follow at Los Osos Valley Memorial Park, 2260 Los Osos Valley Rd, Los Osos. A BBQ reception will follow at Veterans Memorial Building, 209 Surf St, Morro Bay. For those who cannot attend the memorial service, a viewing will be held at Reis Chapel on Fri, Aug 2, from 5-7pm.

