Beverly "Beve" Krause Blum Beverly "Beve" Krause Blum, 86, formerly of Cambria, California passed away on September 1, 2020 in Ventura, California. Beloved wife, mother, and grandmother. Beverly was born in Frederick, Oklahoma to Frederick and Edith Krause on July 22, 1934. She went to Van Nuys high school and graduated in 1952. She went on to earn a degree in 1956 from UCLA and is a part of the Sigma Kappa Sorority alumni. She was a world class genealogist who traced approximately 100 families back into the dark ages. She devoted her life to her children and traveled around the world with her husband. Beverly is survived by her life long sweetheart, Ivon Blum, her brother Gary Krause, daughter Susan Burrell, son Stephen Blum, and four grandchildren; Christina, Savannah, Sean, and Jacob whom she loved deeply. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to American Red Cross. Private interment will be held at Forrest Lawn Cemetery on Monday, September 14th. Arrangements are under the direction of JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 757 E. Main Street, Ventura.

Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Sep. 9, 2020.
