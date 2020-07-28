Beverly Sage Beverly Sage of San Luis Obispo, CA passed away suddenly on July 12, 2020 with her husband Larry Sage by her side. She was born in 1938 in East Liverpool, Ohio, the daughter of the late Harold and Alma Swift. She was the oldest of 3 siblings. She moved to Upland, California in 1950 and graduated from Chaffey High School in 1956. While in high school, she met her future husband Larry Sage. Beverly and Larry married on July 5, 1958. They were married for 62 years. They settled in San Luis Obispo in 1967. Beverly is survived by her husband Larry, daughter Colleen Twomey, daughter and son-in-law Linda and David Continente, son and daughter-in-law Gary and Tanya Sage, grandchildren Kristin Collins (Ryan), Michelle Long (Michael), Matt Corella, Liana and Tyler Sage, Kyle and Kaylyn Continente, great grandsons James Long and Nash Collins. She is survived by sisters and sons-in-law Janet and Fernando Lorenz, Nancy and Don Sails, sister-in-law Kathy (Toodie) Sage and brother-in-law Donald Sage. Beverly was preceded in death by her daughter Laurie Ellsworth. Beverly volunteered at The Mission School Thrift Store for over 35 years. She enjoyed many years in the Bowling League at Laurel Lanes. She was an active tennis player at the San Luis Obispo Country Club. She loved clogging with the SLO County Cloggers, performing at The Mid-State Fair and other venues. She was an avid garage saler with an eye for unique antiques. She enjoyed filling her booth at a local antique shop with all her finds, spending hours working on displays and preparing items for sale. But her true passion was her family. Beverly, a deeply spiritual person, will be remembered with great love and admiration by her extended family and all that knew her. A private memorial service was held for the immediate family at Old Mission San Luis Obispo followed by interment at Old Mission Cemetery in San Luis Obispo. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make any memorial donations to Catholic Charities of Monterey or to the charity of your choice
.