Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bill Houston. View Sign

Bill Houston It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of William (Bill) John Houston Jr. on Monday March 11, 2019. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and a beloved member of the Central Coast community. He was preceded to glory by his first wife of 57 years, Mary Houston. He is survived by his second wife of almost 4 years, Glennis, his son David and his wife Dawn, his daughter Lisa and her husband Marion, and his two grandchildren, Abigail and Sam Houston. He was born September 3, 1931 in Fort Worth Texas to William John Houston Sr. and Wilma Simmons Houston. Bill spent his young years in Seattle, WA, Aptos, CA., and Washington DC, which is where he graduated from Roosevelt High School. Bill attended George Washington University in Washington DC. It was here, in Washington DC, that he met and married Mary in 1956. After Bill graduated from GW University the newlyweds moved to Durham, North Carolina where he attended seminary followed by a return to GW to earn his MA in Religious studies. With a desire to continue with his education, he received his Doctorate in Theology from Boston University in the early 80's. Together, Bill and Mary built a wonderful life raising their two children, serving their country and communities together. For the past 4 years, Bill and Glennis lived in Templeton together enjoying new restaurants and vacation spots and Bill introduced Glennis to his love of the SLO Symphony, the Scottish Society and The Estrella Warbirds Museum. As many know, Bill always had a heart to serve his country. At a young age, he convinced his parents into signing the release form and proceeded to run off to join the Merchant Marines! Before going to college he served in the Army for 3 years in Counter Intelligence at the Pentagon. He then chose to follow his academic studies, and in 1966 he joined the Navy and went on active duty as their Chaplain. He served 2 tours of duty in Vietnam. First, from 1967 to 1968, he served with the Marines during the TET Offensive. After that, he returned for a second tour to Vietnam serving on a destroyer. After Vietnam, Bill continued his career with the Navy, moving with his family around the United States and even abroad for a tour in Sicily, Italy and Okinawa, Japan. He retired from the Navy in 1986 and he and Mary took up residence on the Central Coast in Cayucos, California at the property which has been in his family since the early 1950's and in Templeton, California at the house that he and Mary lived in toward the end of both of their lives. For the past 30 years, Bill has been active in the community, always excited to participate in Veterans events, parades and social groups. He was honored to be included in local events like the "Blessing of the Fleet" and the "Lost at Sea" services. He was an active participant in groups like the Military Order of the World Wars, Military Officers Association of America and the American Legion. Bill will be remembered by so many near and far. He was that guy you ran into at a restaurant or in the park while wearing his veterans' hat, he would give you a pat on the back, a thumbs up and say "Go Navy" with a big smile on his face. Services will be held on April 6 at 11 AM, at the Estrella Warbirds Museum located at 4251 Dry Creek Rd. Paso Robles, Ca 93446. In lieu of flowers please donate to the "Navy Marine Corps Relief Society". You can go to their website

Bill Houston It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of William (Bill) John Houston Jr. on Monday March 11, 2019. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and a beloved member of the Central Coast community. He was preceded to glory by his first wife of 57 years, Mary Houston. He is survived by his second wife of almost 4 years, Glennis, his son David and his wife Dawn, his daughter Lisa and her husband Marion, and his two grandchildren, Abigail and Sam Houston. He was born September 3, 1931 in Fort Worth Texas to William John Houston Sr. and Wilma Simmons Houston. Bill spent his young years in Seattle, WA, Aptos, CA., and Washington DC, which is where he graduated from Roosevelt High School. Bill attended George Washington University in Washington DC. It was here, in Washington DC, that he met and married Mary in 1956. After Bill graduated from GW University the newlyweds moved to Durham, North Carolina where he attended seminary followed by a return to GW to earn his MA in Religious studies. With a desire to continue with his education, he received his Doctorate in Theology from Boston University in the early 80's. Together, Bill and Mary built a wonderful life raising their two children, serving their country and communities together. For the past 4 years, Bill and Glennis lived in Templeton together enjoying new restaurants and vacation spots and Bill introduced Glennis to his love of the SLO Symphony, the Scottish Society and The Estrella Warbirds Museum. As many know, Bill always had a heart to serve his country. At a young age, he convinced his parents into signing the release form and proceeded to run off to join the Merchant Marines! Before going to college he served in the Army for 3 years in Counter Intelligence at the Pentagon. He then chose to follow his academic studies, and in 1966 he joined the Navy and went on active duty as their Chaplain. He served 2 tours of duty in Vietnam. First, from 1967 to 1968, he served with the Marines during the TET Offensive. After that, he returned for a second tour to Vietnam serving on a destroyer. After Vietnam, Bill continued his career with the Navy, moving with his family around the United States and even abroad for a tour in Sicily, Italy and Okinawa, Japan. He retired from the Navy in 1986 and he and Mary took up residence on the Central Coast in Cayucos, California at the property which has been in his family since the early 1950's and in Templeton, California at the house that he and Mary lived in toward the end of both of their lives. For the past 30 years, Bill has been active in the community, always excited to participate in Veterans events, parades and social groups. He was honored to be included in local events like the "Blessing of the Fleet" and the "Lost at Sea" services. He was an active participant in groups like the Military Order of the World Wars, Military Officers Association of America and the American Legion. Bill will be remembered by so many near and far. He was that guy you ran into at a restaurant or in the park while wearing his veterans' hat, he would give you a pat on the back, a thumbs up and say "Go Navy" with a big smile on his face. Services will be held on April 6 at 11 AM, at the Estrella Warbirds Museum located at 4251 Dry Creek Rd. Paso Robles, Ca 93446. In lieu of flowers please donate to the "Navy Marine Corps Relief Society". You can go to their website nmcrs.org to donate or mail in a check in Bill's memory to 875 N. Randolph St. Suite 225 Arlington, VA 22203. Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Mar. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for San Luis Obispo County Tribune Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close