Billy Sam Estes (1938-2020) "Wild" Bill Estes left us to join members of his family, lifelong friends and his favorite horse of all time, "Jimmy Diamond". I like to think of him riding his horse and looking down on us, his family, friends, neighbors and his beloved Lopez Canyon. He wanted to stay with us so much he battled cancer and severe dementia, both of which he handled with his usual calm demeanor and his great since of humor. He was always kind, grateful and appreciative. I was blessed to spend 45 years with Billy. We met and worked together in the vibrant bar scene in Pismo Beach during the '70's. We were able to travel in our motorhome, have our beautiful ranch in Lopez Canyon, just being happy and thankful for our life together! We both appreciated all the help and caring from so many. Dr. Link, his bladder cancer oncologist. All the wonderful people from Wilshire Home Health Care, Nurse Helen, and Nurse Sondi. More recently, with Wilshire Hospice. Also, a big thank you to Kim Chartand, for guiding us through it all. We couldn't have done it without may family, Carol and Terry Ammen. My bff, Sheila and our friend and neighbor Peter, who kept both of us on the cutting edge of style and comfort! Until we meet again my friend, I am sending you off with all my love. I miss you already. I will be listening for your whistle! Jackie

