Billy Donald Bognuda Billy Donald Bognuda, 85 of Santa Maria,Ca passed away on July 29, 2019. Billy was born in Morro Bay, Ca to the parents of Mattia and Jennie Bognuda. As a very young boy they moved to Santa Maria with his family. After attending school. Billy worked as a welder/ ironworker and a truck driver. Later he enjoyed running his landfill business on his family ranch. He married Maddalena Savoldelli who passed away in 1974. He then remarried Joan Zaist and they were happily married until her passing 3 years ago. Billy enjoyed flying his Cessna 150 airplane and later in life he would enjoy volunteering for the Santa Maria Airport Museum. Billy is survived by his sons Johnny Bognuda/Cathy McPherson, Jimmy Bognuda his wife Silvia Bognuda, and Granddaughter Cherie Bognuda-Lamoree her husband Daniel Lamoree. Debbie Stinson. He is also survived by his brother Roy Bognuda, Livio Bognuda, and sister Gloria Haas. Billy was preceded in death by his brother Alvin Bognuda. There will be a viewing and Rosary/ Eulogy service on August 7th at 5:00 p.m. at Dudley Hoffman Mortuary. And a Graveside service on August 8th at 10:00 a.m. at the Santa Maria cemetery. To leave a condolence for the family visit

