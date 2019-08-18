Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bob G. Padgett. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bob G. Padgett Bob G. Padgett, 78, of Gardnerville, Nevada succumbed to COPD and CHF in the comfort of his own home surrounded by family on June 29, 2019. Bob is survived by his wife Mary Ellen of 51 years, daughters Shelley Janke (Kenny) of Green Valley, AZ, Tamra Sheline (Eric) of Camas, WA and Debra Hughes (Corey) of Gardnerville, NV. Grandchildren Amber Dawn Janke, Corey (Rebecca) and Zac Hughes, Logan and Garrett Sheline as well as loving nieces and nephews and extended family. Proceeded in death by his parents Earl and Mae Padgett, brother Dean Padgett, in-laws Mack and Ella Flewelling. Bob was a gentle and loving husband, father and Papa. Bob was an operator engineer for over 32 years. He coached many years of baseball and softball in the Five Cities. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. Bob enjoyed singing in Grace Bible and New Life Nazarene Church choirs. A Celebration of Life will be held August 25, 2019 at the Oceano Elks Club at 2pm with a potluck-BBQ. In lieu of flowers, please bring a dish to share. Any questions regarding the potluck, please contact Denise Padgett:

