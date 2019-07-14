Bonnie Jean Lester Bonnie Lester passed away peacefully on May 8, just one week after celebrating her 97 th birthday. Bonnie was born in Bloomington, Ca, in 1922 and lived in San Bernardino for several years before moving her family to Morro Bay in 1968. She was an avid traveler and enjoyed exploring many countries after retiring from her 30 year career with PacBell/AT&T. She was a lively character and liked to call herself "a tough old bird", which indeed she was! She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Sr, her sons Bill Jr, and Freddie Vallely, and her sister, Eileen Hanson of Monroe, Oregon. She is survived by her sons Robert (Kathy) Vallely, and Jim (Patrice) Lester, along with seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Special thanks go to Dr Steven Sainsbury, CC Hospice, and Sunrise Terrace IV for their wonderful and compassionate care. She was laid to rest at Los Osos Valley Memorial Park during a private family service.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on July 14, 2019