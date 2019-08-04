Bonnie Lyn Wilkins Bonnie Lyn Wilkins of Atascadero passed away July 7, 2019 peacefully at her home with her family by her side. She was 83 years old, born at the Atascadero Hospital on November 19, 1935 and raised on the Historic Eagle Ranch. Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents Meredith and Luceille Gates. She is survived by her husband Bob of 67 years. She is also survived by her four children Kerrie, Joyce, Jim and Jane, plus eight grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. A Celebration of Bonnie's Life will be held August 24, 2019 at the Atascadero Elks Lodge, 1516 El Camino Real, Atascadero at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Wilshire Hospice, 277 South Street, Suite R, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Attn: Thomas or to the at 71 Zaca Lane, Suite 110, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Aug. 4, 2019