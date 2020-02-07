Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Boyd Cunningham. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Boyd C. Cunningham Boyd Cunningham, born in Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Jan 2, 2020 at the age of 91. He was preceded in death by his parents Marie and Boyd Sr. and his brother Merle. Boyd is survived by so many that loved him, and a family he was so proud of and loved very much. He was the loving, supportive husband to Jacquelyn (Markham). They married after graduating from Needles High School in 1947, where they were high school sweethearts and sweethearts for life. He leaves behind his children, Gary (daughter in-law Jeannie) Fresno, CA, Gloria Hicks (son in-law John) Santa Rosa, CA and Robert, San Jose, CA and his best friend and brother Eugene, "Gene" Vista, CA. Also, his beloved grandchildren, great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Boyd is survived by many who loved his sense of humor, kindness, generosity, friendship, and that competitive edge on the golf course! Boyd's life included a successful career in the banking, real estate, and mortgage business. This career took him and his young family from Needles, CA to Southern California, San Diego, San Francisco/Bay Area, San Jose, and Fresno. Forty-one years ago, he and Jackie moved to their beloved home in Los Osos, CA. He treasured his time working and playing golf at his favorite place on earth, the Sea Pines Golf Resort. A celebration of life will be held on Sat. Feb 29th at 1:00 pm, Sea Pines Golf Resort, Los Osos, CA (Casual dress). If you'd like to play a round of golf Honoring Boyd on Sat. morning Feb 29th please contact Sea Pines for your tee time, (805) 528-5252. Per Boyd, "No Strokes"! In lieu of flowers any memorial donation can be made to Woods Human Society, 875 Oklahoma Ave. San Luis Obispo, CA 93405 (805) 543-9316

Boyd C. Cunningham Boyd Cunningham, born in Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Jan 2, 2020 at the age of 91. He was preceded in death by his parents Marie and Boyd Sr. and his brother Merle. Boyd is survived by so many that loved him, and a family he was so proud of and loved very much. He was the loving, supportive husband to Jacquelyn (Markham). They married after graduating from Needles High School in 1947, where they were high school sweethearts and sweethearts for life. He leaves behind his children, Gary (daughter in-law Jeannie) Fresno, CA, Gloria Hicks (son in-law John) Santa Rosa, CA and Robert, San Jose, CA and his best friend and brother Eugene, "Gene" Vista, CA. Also, his beloved grandchildren, great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Boyd is survived by many who loved his sense of humor, kindness, generosity, friendship, and that competitive edge on the golf course! Boyd's life included a successful career in the banking, real estate, and mortgage business. This career took him and his young family from Needles, CA to Southern California, San Diego, San Francisco/Bay Area, San Jose, and Fresno. Forty-one years ago, he and Jackie moved to their beloved home in Los Osos, CA. He treasured his time working and playing golf at his favorite place on earth, the Sea Pines Golf Resort. A celebration of life will be held on Sat. Feb 29th at 1:00 pm, Sea Pines Golf Resort, Los Osos, CA (Casual dress). If you'd like to play a round of golf Honoring Boyd on Sat. morning Feb 29th please contact Sea Pines for your tee time, (805) 528-5252. Per Boyd, "No Strokes"! In lieu of flowers any memorial donation can be made to Woods Human Society, 875 Oklahoma Ave. San Luis Obispo, CA 93405 (805) 543-9316 woodshumansoiety.org/donation/ Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Feb. 7, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for San Luis Obispo County Tribune Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close