Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Boyd William Horne Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Boyd William Horne Jr. Boyd William Horne Jr. resident of San luis Obispo, California passed away on July 28, 2019, at the age of 86. Boyd passed peacefully and was surrounded by family. Boyd was raised by a struggling single mom in a small, California town. In his younger years Boyd was an avid reader and excelled in school. As an adult, he pursued a path of higher education by attending such notable institutions as UCLA, UC Berkeley, Fresno State, and graduate studies at Claremont College. His passion for learning led him to a successful 34 year career as a Business Analyst for the California State University system. Boyd shared his love of reading and education with his children. He took time to read with them when they were young. In their school years he would sit with each child to review and discuss their report cards, taking stock on a job well done or areas to improve. He continued this tradition with his grandchildren. Instilling in another generation the joys of reading and the importance of an education. His passion for education was only surpassed by his absolute, unwavering, dedication to family and friends. In 1958 Boyd sought the attentions of a smart, outspoken young undergrad at UC Berkeley named Sara Rosoff. They married in 1959 marking the beginning of a 59 year love affair. Their love for each other was always apparent to family, friends and anyone who met them. Through the usual ups and downs of life Boyd's love for Sara and their children not only persevered but flourished. Together they were perfectly balanced; creating a safe haven for all of us that want to believe in true love. His enduring love was well represented in their last conversation when Boyd respectfully asked, "Sara, can I hold your hand?" Giving back to the community and helping others reach their potential was a core value of Boyd's. He served the community of San Luis Obispo through some of the following organizations: The Avila Beach Foundation, Grand Jury of San Luis Obispo, Cal Poly Life Long Learning Institute for Seniors, League of Women Voters, RAMS, and A Reader's Theater. In his spare time Boyd chased that 29 hand in cribbage, not realizing he himself was a 29 hand; a little bit of luck, a little bit of skill, and from crib to final count a winner. Boyd will be missed and always remembered with love by his wife of 59 years, Sara (Rosoff) Horne; son, Philip Rosoff-Horne; daughter, Jennifer Horne; son-in- law, Rich Gillette; daughter, Allyson Jasper; granddaughters, Katelynn Jasper and Marissa Jasper. A Memorial will be held at Avila Beach Community Center, Avila Beach Ca. Saturday, October 5, 2019 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Please join us and bring a story of Boyd to share.

Boyd William Horne Jr. Boyd William Horne Jr. resident of San luis Obispo, California passed away on July 28, 2019, at the age of 86. Boyd passed peacefully and was surrounded by family. Boyd was raised by a struggling single mom in a small, California town. In his younger years Boyd was an avid reader and excelled in school. As an adult, he pursued a path of higher education by attending such notable institutions as UCLA, UC Berkeley, Fresno State, and graduate studies at Claremont College. His passion for learning led him to a successful 34 year career as a Business Analyst for the California State University system. Boyd shared his love of reading and education with his children. He took time to read with them when they were young. In their school years he would sit with each child to review and discuss their report cards, taking stock on a job well done or areas to improve. He continued this tradition with his grandchildren. Instilling in another generation the joys of reading and the importance of an education. His passion for education was only surpassed by his absolute, unwavering, dedication to family and friends. In 1958 Boyd sought the attentions of a smart, outspoken young undergrad at UC Berkeley named Sara Rosoff. They married in 1959 marking the beginning of a 59 year love affair. Their love for each other was always apparent to family, friends and anyone who met them. Through the usual ups and downs of life Boyd's love for Sara and their children not only persevered but flourished. Together they were perfectly balanced; creating a safe haven for all of us that want to believe in true love. His enduring love was well represented in their last conversation when Boyd respectfully asked, "Sara, can I hold your hand?" Giving back to the community and helping others reach their potential was a core value of Boyd's. He served the community of San Luis Obispo through some of the following organizations: The Avila Beach Foundation, Grand Jury of San Luis Obispo, Cal Poly Life Long Learning Institute for Seniors, League of Women Voters, RAMS, and A Reader's Theater. In his spare time Boyd chased that 29 hand in cribbage, not realizing he himself was a 29 hand; a little bit of luck, a little bit of skill, and from crib to final count a winner. Boyd will be missed and always remembered with love by his wife of 59 years, Sara (Rosoff) Horne; son, Philip Rosoff-Horne; daughter, Jennifer Horne; son-in- law, Rich Gillette; daughter, Allyson Jasper; granddaughters, Katelynn Jasper and Marissa Jasper. A Memorial will be held at Avila Beach Community Center, Avila Beach Ca. Saturday, October 5, 2019 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Please join us and bring a story of Boyd to share. Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Sept. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for San Luis Obispo County Tribune Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close