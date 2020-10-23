Brett Simonsen

October 10, 1959 - October 10, 2020

San Luis Obispo, California - Brett Harley Simonsen

Born In Los Angeles, Ca. October 2, 1959 – October 10, 2020.

Brett was born in Los Angeles, the second child of four to parents Hartley & Harriet Simonsen.

The Simonsen's moved to San Luis Obispo in December 1972.

Brett was naturally athletic and played baseball and later wrestled in Jr. High. His love for baseball led him to play for the Babe Ruth All-Stars in high school as a catcher and great hitter. He later raced Moto Cross, Water Skied, and Snow Skied. He loved the great outdoors, and one of his most favorite places was the Kern River, where he camped, hiked, fished, and hunted.

Brett graduated from San Luis Senior High the class 77. Brett had worked early on For CN Signs and then at Evans Plastering, just to name a few.

Brett loved spending time with family and stirring up a ruckus with his three nephews and one niece. He always had a playful young side to him that we didn't always appreciate at the time but now look back at with loving memories.

Brett had some significant relationships in his lifetime but remained a bachelor until his last day.

He spent some of his last years caring for his mother when she and the family needed him most. They shared many hours together watching and cheering for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Brett is now at peace and rests with both his mom and dad. He will be missed.

No services are planned at this time.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store