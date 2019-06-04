Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brian Patrick Moriarty. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Brian Patrick Moriarty Brian Patrick Moriarty finish- ed his valiant fight against cancer on May 29, 2019. His life began in Long Island, NY in 1945 with his parents Mae and Albert Moriarty and siblings Albert, Merle, and Kevin Moriarty. He then moved to and worked in Helena, MT and eventually landed here on the Central Coast in 1963. While in high school, he met a local Swiss- Italian girl, Sylvia Jean Vallely, at Mission Central Catholic High School. Both graduated together in 1965, and then married in 1968. Brian graduated Cal Poly University in 1969 with a BS in Physical Education. His proclivity as a leader along with his desire to help student-athletes, garnered success as a physical educator throughout Central Coast Junior and High School programs. His commitment and energy helped start youth athletic programs throughout SLO County. He established and fulfilled a successful career as an insurance agent in Paso Robles where he and his wife of 51 years raised seven children, Trevor (Lesley), Ross (Gisselle), Neal (Marisela), Max, Keely (Curtis), Erin, and Maureen (Devon), along with nine grandchildren. Always an enthusiast for sports and education, Brian relished the time with his wife, children, and grandchildren, at their home in Cayucos. He enjoyed relaxing family BBQs, travel- ing, and attending family sports events and activities. Brian and his wife retired together in 2013. A celebra- tion of life and funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Cayucos on June 5 at 11:00 a.m., with Internment at Cayucos Cemetery on June 6 at 11:00 a.m.

