Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brian Thomas Riekki. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Brian Thomas Riekki Born October 24, 1946 in Victoria, British Columbia passed away August 22, 2019 in Arroyo Grande at the age of 72. Beloved husband of 41 years to Barbara Riekki. Greatly missed by children, Darlene Upham and husband Dave, Gary Riekki and wife Sunday and Paula Cottle and husband Jimmy. Forever remembered by grandchildren Dustin, Cory, Amber, Tyler and Connor. Also survived by two brothers Roger Riekki and wife Judy and Daryl Riekki and wife Barbara and many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Preceded in death by mother and father, Audrey and Rennie Riekki and wife Barbara Riekki in 2008. Graduate of Arroyo Grande High School class of 1964. He retired after 44 years as an Operating Engineer and worked many years with R. Baker Construction. He enjoyed playing darts, bowling, BBQing, Nascar, Motorcross, building race cars and the occasional "Bud Light". Services will be held at Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel Sunday September 22nd 2019 at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Brian's name may be made to: Arroyo Grande Optimist Club P.O. Box 344, Arroyo Grande, CA 93421

Brian Thomas Riekki Born October 24, 1946 in Victoria, British Columbia passed away August 22, 2019 in Arroyo Grande at the age of 72. Beloved husband of 41 years to Barbara Riekki. Greatly missed by children, Darlene Upham and husband Dave, Gary Riekki and wife Sunday and Paula Cottle and husband Jimmy. Forever remembered by grandchildren Dustin, Cory, Amber, Tyler and Connor. Also survived by two brothers Roger Riekki and wife Judy and Daryl Riekki and wife Barbara and many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Preceded in death by mother and father, Audrey and Rennie Riekki and wife Barbara Riekki in 2008. Graduate of Arroyo Grande High School class of 1964. He retired after 44 years as an Operating Engineer and worked many years with R. Baker Construction. He enjoyed playing darts, bowling, BBQing, Nascar, Motorcross, building race cars and the occasional "Bud Light". Services will be held at Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel Sunday September 22nd 2019 at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Brian's name may be made to: Arroyo Grande Optimist Club P.O. Box 344, Arroyo Grande, CA 93421 Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Sept. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for San Luis Obispo County Tribune Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close