Bruce C. Stuart Bruce Cooper Stuart passed away March 23, 2019, with his husband, Bob Lahr, at his side. He was 85. He was born in 1933 in Wendell, Idaho, and grew up in Jerome, Idaho, the son of a beekeeper and honey producer. As a child, he enjoyed hunting and fishing in Idaho and was the team manager of his high school football team. After high school, he attended Idaho State University, majoring in radio and television. With the buildup of the Korean War, Bruce attempted to be a United States Air Force pilot but was rejected due to color blindness and instead became an instructor in basic training at Parks AFB in California and then Francis E. Warren AFB in Wyoming. Bruce later moved to Redwood City and worked as a commodities broker with the Fred Dehoff Feed and Seed brokerage firm where he later took over ownership and changed the name to The Stuart Co. Bruce and Bob ran the company as a family business and Bruce worked every day until his death. He was an active, well-respected and beloved part of the feed industry, which provided many lifelong friends. Bruce and Bob moved to Cambria in 1996. They intended on buying a weekender, but fell in love with the town and immediately moved there full time. In San Luis Obispo County, Bruce was a lover of the local arts and a dedicated patron of several organizations, most recently a proud sponsor of Orchestra Novo and San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre. Bruce and Bob spent 43 years together and were overjoyed to be married in 2008. He was preceded in death by his parents Malcom and Carolyn Stuart and his sister, Mary. He is survived by his husband, Bob Lahr, his brother, David Stuart and wife Dotty and three nephews: Joshua, Andrew and Christopher.He was loved and admired by all who knew him, including the many friends he regarded as family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to Orchestra Novo or San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre.

