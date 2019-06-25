Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bruce McKinley Cook. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bruce McKinley Cook Bruce McKinley Cook, much loved father and husband, passed away very early on Saturday, June 22, 2019, after losing his battle with prostate cancer. In March 1933, Bruce was born in Queens, New York. He grew up in Freeport, Long Island, where he enjoyed going to shows on Broadway, attended Brooklyn Dodgers games with his much-beloved uncle, and worked at Jones Beach Theater. After completing high school in Freeport, he attended Tufts University where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Government and Economics in 1955. He then attended law school at the University of Michigan where he graduated in 1958. Bruce then enlisted in the US Marine Corps. After surviving basic training in Quantico, VA, he was stationed for several years at Fort Buckner, Okinawa, where he served as both Trial Counsel and Defense Counsel. He used to regale his family with great stories of life on Okinawa, along with his adventures in Hong Kong and Japan during the late-1950s and early-1960s. Following his service to the country, Bruce was discharged in San Diego, CA. He then worked as an attorney for Ford Aeronutronic and then as Deputy District Attorney for the County of San Diego. It was in San Diego that Bruce met the love of his life, Kay, and they were married in 1964. Several years later, they left San Diego when Bruce became Deputy County Counsel for the County of Riverside. In 1971 he and his family moved to San Luis Obispo and Bruce began working for the County of San Luis Obispo. Bruce started his employment with the county as a Deputy District Attorney and served in this position until his appointment as a Deputy County Counsel when the County Counsel's office was formed in 1977. As Deputy County Counsel he provided assistance and representation to many county departments, but concentrated on advising personnel in the county's Engineering Department as well as the Assessor. Bruce retired from the County of San Luis Obispo in 1993. Bruce leaves behind his son Christopher Cook, his daughter-in-law Elizabeth Cook, and his grandson Ian Cook. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Catherine (Kay) Purdy Cook. A private graveside service and burial will be held at a future date in Ravenswood, West Virginia, where he and Kay will rest alongside her extended family. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his honor to The Villages of San Luis Obispo where he enjoyed living these past several years.

Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on June 25, 2019

