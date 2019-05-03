Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Calvin Zundel. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Calvin Zundel Calvin "Cal" Alex Zundel, 86, of San Luis Obispo passed away on April 10, 2019. Calvin was born in 1932 on a farm in rural LaMoure County in North Dakota. He was the second youngest of 13 children. As a child, our dad worked hard on the farm, doing jobs that most adults would find challenging. He loved his native North Dakota and always spoke fondly of the people, landscape, and even the rough winters there. Cal served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, where he was stationed at Camp Roberts in California. He attended the University of North Dakota, Grand Forks, where he met the love of his life, Marcella "Marcie" Engelhart. They often recalled how Marcie had been nominated for homecoming queen at UND and Cal sneaked Marcie out of her dorm with another couple to go on an innocent joy ride, which was quite the scandal in the 1950s. Marcie's title was taken away but the pair was so beloved amongst their classmates that the students refused to celebrate homecoming if Marcie was not allowed to be queen! They married on November 8, 1958 in Zeeland, N.D. After graduating with a degree in Civil Engineering, Cal was offered 2 jobs - one in North Dakota and the other in San Luis Obispo for the CA State Dept of Highways/CalTrans. He let Marcie decide and they ended up in California in 1961 with 2 kids in tow, Kyle and Greg. They settled in the Felton/Ferrini area of San Luis Obispo and 3 more kids followed -Vic, Tom and Diane. Calvin was a true family man; he was a Little League baseball coach for all his sons as well as a Boy Scout leader. He loved taking his family to his favorite camping spots, especially LimeKiln State Park and RestHaven in rural Paso Robles. The local Elks Lodge was a favorite place Calvin enjoyed with family for swimming and barbeques. There were also many memorable summer trips in the packed family station wagon to North Dakota to see relatives and spend time on family farms. Cal retired from CalTrans after 35 years in 1996. He played a big role in helping make Highway 101 safer from Santa Barbara to Salinas during the 60s, 70s, and 80s by conducting surveys and making proposals for highway improvements where accidents occurred. Cal is survived by his children Kyle (Claire), Greg (Lesa), Vic (Lalla), Tom (Rosa) and Diane; grandchildren Amanda, Alexander, Angelica, Allegra, Austin, Jazlyn, Rocco, and Talia; sister-in-law Betty Zundel and numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Marcie, his parents Christ and Emma, and his 12 siblings. A private family interment will be held. A Celebration of Calvin's Life will be held at noon on Saturday, May 11 at the San Luis Obispo Elk's Lodge. All family friends are welcome.

