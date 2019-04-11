Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carl Vincent Negranti. View Sign

Carl Vincent Negranti Carl Vincent Negranti, age 94, passed away peacefully on April 8, 2019 at his ranch in Cambria, assured of his family's love, strength, and gratitude. A lifelong County resident, Carl was born on June 15, 1925 at the Maternity Hospital in San Luis Obispo. He grew up on Toro Creek in Cayucos before moving to the Green Valley Ranch, and attended Coast Union High School and the Old San Luis Junior College. He married Mary Antonette Loduca in 1952. Together, they raised a family, worked the ranches, and fostered lifetime friendships. Carl was named San Luis Obispo County Cattleman of the Year in 2004, was past president of Caballeros de Tolosa, and was a member of Native Sons of the Golden West - his first ancestor arrived in California in 1874. A reflection of his Swiss Italian heritage, Carl was self-possessed, stubborn, and unambiguous. He possessed an innate ability to design, operate and build. He founded heavy equipment company, Negranti Construction, with his sons, Jon and Stuart. His talents ran the gamut from sausage making to metal work, hunting to roping to cattle raising, and of course, a good card game. Carl's self-reliance, work ethic and commitment to excellence is reflected in his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Carl's greatest solace in life was his family, particularly his wife, Mary. Carl is survived by his wife, Mary; children Antonette and Jon (Anna); grandchildren Ben (Rochelle), Sam (Amanda), Kate (Damien), Colter (Heidi), Ashley (Luis), Clark, Nick (Katy) and Wade (Alexis); great-grandchildren Audrey, Mary, Darcy, Sabrina, Cash, Ace, Beau, Rhett, Cooper, Cecilia, Eli, and June; and son-in-law Mark. He was preceded in death by his son, Stuart (Nina). Rosary will be 6:00 pm Thursday, April 11th at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Cayucos A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 12 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Cayucos. Private interment at Santa Rosa Catholic Cemetery in Cambria will immediately follow. A celebration of Carl's life will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a contribution to the Negranti Scholarship Fund established through San Luis Obispo County Cattlewomen or Jack's Helping Hand.

