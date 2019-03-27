Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carlos Codorniz. View Sign

Carlos Codorniz On Sunday, March 24th, 2019, Carlos Codorniz, brother, husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, passed away at the age of 88. Carlos is survived by his wife of 58 years, Mary Jean Codorniz, three sons, Marty, Joey and Dennis, and sister, Anna Simas. Born November 5th, 1930 in Terceira, Azores. He was a commercial fisherman out of Port San Luis for 45 years, retired in January of 2018. He will be forever loved and missed by all who knew him. His viewing will be held on Wednesday the 27th from 3-6pm, followed by the Rosary at Marshall Spoo, 1239 Longbranch in Grover Beach. Funeral service will be held at 10am Thursday the 28th at St. Paul's Catholic Church on Bello St. in Pismo Beach. Rememberances in Carlos' name may be made to Wilshire Hospice, 277 South St. Suite R Slo, Ca 93401

