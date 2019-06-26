Carol Ann Mertes Carol Ann Mertes, born 2/12/1938, passed away in San Luis Obispo, CA on April 28, 2019. She was the beloved wife of 40 years of Bob Mertes (deceased), mother to Chris Breslin (Pat), Jim Tucker (Jennifer Power) and Tom Tucker, grandmother to Jimmy, Adam, Christopher and Patrick and great grand- mother of five. Carol was born in La Crescenta, CA and was long time resident of Los Osos, CA. She loved her work in radio for many years in San Luis Obispo and Southern California (KMPC). Memorial and internment will be private.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on June 26, 2019