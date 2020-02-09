Guest Book View Sign Service Information Reis Family Mortuary and Crematory 991 Nipomo Street San Luis Obispo , CA 93401 (805)-544-7400 Send Flowers Obituary

Carol C. Martin Martin, 83, of San Luis Obispo died at a local hospital Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 after a brief illness. Carol was born in Jan. 1937 in Pittsburgh, PA the daughter of Harry and Alma Connor. She moved with her family to San Leandro, CA at the age of 12, where she graduated from Holy Names Catholic High School. She became a registered nurse at the St. Joseph College of Nursing in San Francisco. While attending college she met her future husband Clarence "Mick" Martin and they were married in 1957 and settled soon after to raise their young family in San Luis Obispo. She and pharmacist husband, Mick, owned and operated the Economy Drug Store in downtown San Luis Obispo from 1959 for the next 38 years when they retired and sold the business in Aug. 1997. One of her greatest joys was as a part-time temporary worker for the San Luis Obispo County Election Department for more than 50 years, first as a precinct Inspector and then working in the office processing voter registrations and eventually assisting with signature-checking and tracking of mail-in election ballots. Special thanks to Julie Rodewald and all of the staff over the years who made her time there a home away from home and a true joy. In addition to her work, Carol was the volunteer school nurse for many years while her two sons attended the Old Mission Elementary School and as a volunteer nurse in San Luis Obispo County taking blood pressures and giving flu shots. She enjoyed her participation and leadership with the San Luis Obispo chapter of the California Pharmacists Association Auxiliary. In her last years, she loved feeding the birds that flocked to her backyard for the twice-daily seeds. She leaves a legacy of great love for her family, dedication to the San Luis Obispo area, and faithfulness, which touched all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her husband Mick in 1998. Carol is survived by two sons, Alan and his wife Edith and their children Amy and Kevin of San Luis Obispo, and Gary and his wife Mary of Elk Grove, CA, and their children Sarah of Seoul, S. Korea, Carolyn and husband Ben and their son Warren of Los Angeles, and Lauren of Marion, VA, and her brother Larry Connor and his wife Robin of Vacaville, CA along with many nieces and nephews. The family extends special thanks to Dr. Steve Sainsbury and the Vista Rosa Assisted Living Facility staff who provided Carol with tender and loving care in her last months. A viewing will be held Tuesday Feb. 11 from 5-8 p.m. at Reis Chapel in San Luis Obispo. A Rosary will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 9:30 a.m. with a Mass of Christian burial immediately following at 10:00 a.m. at Old Mission Catholic Church with burial at Old Mission Catholic Cemetery in San Luis Obispo. Fr. Gabriel Okafor will preside with Deacon Chuck Roeder. A gathering of family and friends at a location to be announced will follow graveside services. Arrangements are by Reis Family Mortuary in San Luis Obispo.

Carol C. Martin Martin, 83, of San Luis Obispo died at a local hospital Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 after a brief illness. Carol was born in Jan. 1937 in Pittsburgh, PA the daughter of Harry and Alma Connor. She moved with her family to San Leandro, CA at the age of 12, where she graduated from Holy Names Catholic High School. She became a registered nurse at the St. Joseph College of Nursing in San Francisco. While attending college she met her future husband Clarence "Mick" Martin and they were married in 1957 and settled soon after to raise their young family in San Luis Obispo. She and pharmacist husband, Mick, owned and operated the Economy Drug Store in downtown San Luis Obispo from 1959 for the next 38 years when they retired and sold the business in Aug. 1997. One of her greatest joys was as a part-time temporary worker for the San Luis Obispo County Election Department for more than 50 years, first as a precinct Inspector and then working in the office processing voter registrations and eventually assisting with signature-checking and tracking of mail-in election ballots. Special thanks to Julie Rodewald and all of the staff over the years who made her time there a home away from home and a true joy. In addition to her work, Carol was the volunteer school nurse for many years while her two sons attended the Old Mission Elementary School and as a volunteer nurse in San Luis Obispo County taking blood pressures and giving flu shots. She enjoyed her participation and leadership with the San Luis Obispo chapter of the California Pharmacists Association Auxiliary. In her last years, she loved feeding the birds that flocked to her backyard for the twice-daily seeds. She leaves a legacy of great love for her family, dedication to the San Luis Obispo area, and faithfulness, which touched all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her husband Mick in 1998. Carol is survived by two sons, Alan and his wife Edith and their children Amy and Kevin of San Luis Obispo, and Gary and his wife Mary of Elk Grove, CA, and their children Sarah of Seoul, S. Korea, Carolyn and husband Ben and their son Warren of Los Angeles, and Lauren of Marion, VA, and her brother Larry Connor and his wife Robin of Vacaville, CA along with many nieces and nephews. The family extends special thanks to Dr. Steve Sainsbury and the Vista Rosa Assisted Living Facility staff who provided Carol with tender and loving care in her last months. A viewing will be held Tuesday Feb. 11 from 5-8 p.m. at Reis Chapel in San Luis Obispo. A Rosary will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 9:30 a.m. with a Mass of Christian burial immediately following at 10:00 a.m. at Old Mission Catholic Church with burial at Old Mission Catholic Cemetery in San Luis Obispo. Fr. Gabriel Okafor will preside with Deacon Chuck Roeder. A gathering of family and friends at a location to be announced will follow graveside services. Arrangements are by Reis Family Mortuary in San Luis Obispo. Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Feb. 9, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for San Luis Obispo County Tribune Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close