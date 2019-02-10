Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Freeman. View Sign

Carol Freeman Carol Freeman, FNP/PA-C dies at age 61 It is with great sadness that the family of Carol Freeman announces her death on January 11, 2019. Carol was a native of Ventura California where she enjoyed the warmth of long summer days at the beach and fishing trips with her father. She attended elementary and high school in Ventura and received a bachelor's degree at Aurora University, near Chicago Illinois. She returned home for Nursing School at Ventura Community College in 1986. After 2 years of clinical nursing at Sierra Vista Hospital in San Luis Obispo, she joined the Health Center Staff at Cal Poly University. During her first years of employment she was able to attend the FNP/PA program at the U.C. Davis Medical School where she became cross-licensed as a Nurse Practitioner and a Physician's Assistant. On June 4, 1989 she married Terry Comer. Prior to Carol's 32 year retirement from the Health Center she accepted a part-time position contracting with the government to perform medical evaluations and referrals on soldiers returning from Iraq and Afghanistan. She traveled to military bases in California, Hawaii and Guam on weekends for 2 days of performing medical assessments. Carol was soft-spoken and comfortably quiet, but intently listened to the thoughts of others. She was incredibly bright and refused to let her ill health define her or affect her ability to meet any mental or physical challenge. Carol retired after 34 years of work as a clinician and took with her the love and respect of patients and peers alike. There will be a celebration of Carol's life at the Coalesce Bookstore at 845 Main Street in Morro Bay on Sunday March 3, 2019 at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers contributions to Woods Animal Shelter or the would be greatly appreciated.

